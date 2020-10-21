Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 231,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 529,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

