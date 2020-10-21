Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capitala Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CPTA stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

