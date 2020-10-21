Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE USB opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.