Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Decreased by Analyst

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $501.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $537.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.49, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

