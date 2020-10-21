Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lowered by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.