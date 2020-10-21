Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $125.51. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,058,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 250,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

