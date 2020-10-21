Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Boosted by B.Riley Securit

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,245. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 370,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

