Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

NYSE MHK opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 200,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.