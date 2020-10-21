Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

EOG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 17,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,104. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,088,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

