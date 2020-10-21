Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Issued By Capital One Financial

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 123,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 942,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 821,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 137,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.