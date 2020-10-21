Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reduced by Wedbush

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $120.82. 17,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,635. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

