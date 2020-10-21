Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Lifted by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.04.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.19 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

