Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Boosted by Analyst

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 253,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 142,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 574,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 198,360 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,102.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,868 shares of company stock valued at $650,191 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

