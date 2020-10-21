Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Decreased by Analyst

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,559. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $528,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

