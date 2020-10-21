Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Decreased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 236,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

