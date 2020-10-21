Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered by Analyst

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Donegal Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,463. The company has a market cap of $427.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,533.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,662,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

