Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut by Truist Securiti

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.