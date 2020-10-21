Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

OKE opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 155,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 284,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

