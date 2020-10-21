Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.36 on Monday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $871,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

