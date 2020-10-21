Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

