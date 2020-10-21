Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Chemours in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

CC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.32. The Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after purchasing an additional 277,042 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

