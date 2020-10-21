Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Raised by Analyst

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

WCN opened at $102.64 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.