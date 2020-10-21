Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Issued By Truist Securiti

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moog in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Moog’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Monday.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Moog has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

