Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lifted by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

CarMax stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CarMax by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarMax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CarMax by 3,225.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

