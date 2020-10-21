Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKY. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 827,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,407,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

