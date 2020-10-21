Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 24,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

