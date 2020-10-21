Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 24,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,249.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

