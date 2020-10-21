Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 193,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,313. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,061,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

