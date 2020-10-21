Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Increased by Analyst

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. CL King raised their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Brunswick stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.48 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 10.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

