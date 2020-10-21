Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut by Analyst

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $36.45 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.