Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Reduced by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 12,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 106.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,812,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,391,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $109,550,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.