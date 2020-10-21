Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Co Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.41. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,056. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

