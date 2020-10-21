Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.