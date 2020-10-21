Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut by Analyst

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,337. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 62.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 947,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,352 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

