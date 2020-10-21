Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Increased by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 193,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,313. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 105.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 638.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

