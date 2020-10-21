Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Williams Companies Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 115,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,194 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.