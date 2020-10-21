QCR (QCRH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

