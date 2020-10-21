Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Trading Down 1.7%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20. 97,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 191,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

About Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

