RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Raised to $51.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $100,293 and sold 636,000 shares valued at $19,813,820. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.