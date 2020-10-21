Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

CG stock opened at C$13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.73. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$182,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,557 shares in the company, valued at C$6,098,974.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

