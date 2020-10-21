Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

FCX opened at $17.61 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

