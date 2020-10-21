Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading Down 1.2%

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 46,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.