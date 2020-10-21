Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,535.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

