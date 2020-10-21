Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

