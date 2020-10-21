Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE RF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

