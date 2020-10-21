Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 338.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 128,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,731. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

