Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 242,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

