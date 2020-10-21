Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,581,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 687.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 364,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,767 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.