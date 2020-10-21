Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 121,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,251,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

