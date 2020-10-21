Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,346. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $284.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

